COVID-19: CM Buzdar vows strict action over violation of SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Rahim Yar Khan and Rojhan to review measures against coronavirus and locust control, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Punjab chief minister will chair a high-level meeting in Rahim Yar Khan where he will be briefed over steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and controlling locust.

He will also visit a residence of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

In a statement, he said that public cooperation is crucial for the success of government efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. He said that strict action will be taken against transporters, traders over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Chief Minister said that shopkeepers should apply “No Mask-No Service” policy urging people to use face mask and sanitizers to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

It must be noted that the federal government was considering tightening smart lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, had decided that provincial governments will play a pro-active role to create awareness among people about the implementation of SOPs to protect them from the virus.

Read More: Number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 85,264 with 1,770 deaths

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with record case of 4,688 in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 824 in Gilgit Baltistan,

Comments

comments