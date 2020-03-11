Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COVID-19 ‘can be characterised as a pandemic’: WHO chief

COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic WHO chief

GENEVA: The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was alarmed by the spread and severity of the outbreak, along with a lack of action taken to combat it.

“COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he told reporters in Geneva.

He said he expected the number of cases and deaths would grow in the coming days and weeks.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus,” he said.

He also said hard-hit Iran was trying its best to control the outbreak but needed more supplies.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Oman Air suspends flights to Saudi Arabia    

International

Judge sentences former film producer Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Health

First death of Pakistani national from coronavirus reported in Italy

International

‘Ghost’ soccer matches widely questioned


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close