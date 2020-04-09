COVID-19 count reaches 2,279 in Punjab, 39 recovered: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus cases reached 2,279 while 39 patients recovered from the disease, ARY News reported.

He detailed that 701 pilgrims kept in isolation centres of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Faisalabad.

The chief minister said 70 jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19. He added 803 patients were present in different districts outside the quarantine centres.

CM Usman Buzdar said 18 precious lives were lost due to coronavirus and 39 patients have recovered.

Earlier, it emeged that at least three inmates and four officials were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Central Jail Gujranwala.

A spokesperson of the Punjab health department said that said that as part of precautionary measures, all the prisoners and the jail officials were screened for COVID-19 and added that out of the total, tests of three inmates and four officials came back positive.

He maintained that the prisoners and the jail officials affected by the coronavirus have been shifted to the isolation ward at district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Gujranwala.

According to the national dashboard on COVID-19 cases, Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus infections reached 4,489 and death toll jump to 63 as 167 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours.

572 persons have recovered from the disease and 31 remained in critical condition. Pakistan reported five deaths due to the incurable virus today.

The total number of screening tests is 44,896 as 2,737 COVID-19 tests conducted on Thursday.

