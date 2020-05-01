COVID-19 crisis: AJK PM extends smart lockdown for one week

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has announced an extension of smart lockdown for one week in wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider ordered the administration for strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government during the lockdown period.

The commissioners have been directed to compile lists of buses and rickshaws drivers and hairdressers in order to provide financial relief by the AJK government. The AJK home department also announced that the government would change district magistrate over the lack of cooperation with the citizens.

On April 23, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider had announced to extend coronavirus lockdown in the region for another four weeks. Farooq Haider said that inter and intra-Azad Kashmir transport would remain suspended during the lockdown.

“A strict complete lockdown will be enforced twice in a week on Tuesday and Friday,” he said adding that all sort of gatherings including marriage ceremonies will be barred during the four weeks’ restriction on movement.

The coronavirus count reached 17,699 in Pakistan including 66 from AJK as 882 more cases were reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

