COVID-19 death toll in KP soars to 575 as 14 more die

PESHAWAR: At least 14 COVID-19 patients have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province during the past 24-hours, raising the overall fatality numbers to 575, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics shared by the KP health department, 486 fresh cases of the virus have been detected in the province during past 24-hours.

The number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province thus far have increased to 13,487, the department said.

Moreover, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar said that the health facility was currently treating 62 patients at its COVID-19 complex.

29 of them have tested positive while the remaining are suspected to have contracted the virus, the official said.

“We have an arrangement of 200 beds at the Peshawar hospital,” said the spokesman adding that out of 25 beds allocated for patients at ICU, 22 of them are currently in use.

The spokesman further said that 18 COVID-19 patients in the hospital are currently on the ventilator.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday with 67 more Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 98,943 with 4,960 new infections reported within 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 23,100 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 683,608.

According to NCOC, 36,364 cases have been detected in Sindh, 37,090 in Punjab, 13,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,221 in Balochistan, 4,979 in Islamabad, 361 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 927 in Gilgit Baltistan. 33,465 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country thus far.

Comments

comments