COVID-19 deaths soar to 234 as cases jump to 4,509 in KP

PESHAWAR: 13 more people died of COVID-19 while 182 others tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, with 13 more deaths of Covid-19 patients, the number of fatalities increased to 234 in the province.

On Saturday alone, 182 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the tally of such patients in the province to 4,509, he added.

The spokesperson maintained that 1,086 patients have recovered from the disease thus for.

