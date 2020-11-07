Covid-19 SOPs: District authority seals PACC Karachi for violations

KARACHI: Assistant Commissioner Saddar Town has sealed on Saturday the Pakistan American Cultural Center (PACC) taking action against violation of Standard Operating Procedures rolled out amid the second wave of Covid-19, ARY News reported.

Reportedly, a program going on in the PACC Saddar branch violated Covid-19 SOPs wherein no social distancing was observed and the program extended beyond 10pm.

On the other hand, Bahadurabad assistant commissioner taking stern action against SOP violation sealed a restaurant.

The district authorities in collaboration with police surveyed areas and fined individuals, businesses found in violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

It is pertinent to underscore in a notable spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Sindh province crossed 600 cases mark for the first time since July as Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah stated.

“We have performed 9,995 tests during the last 24 hours that resulted in 620 COVID-19 cases,” he said while giving a routine briefing over the virus tally in the province.

The chief minister said that 12 people lost their battle against coronavirus during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the province to 2,679.

