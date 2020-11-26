Five health workers contract COVID-19 in Children Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: Three doctors and two nurses have contracted novel coronavirus in Children Hospital Lahore, whereas, two doctors and a nurse detected with the virus in Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The administration of Jinnah Hospital said in a statement that the number of COVID-19 cases among medical staff has increased up to 25 after the detection of new infections.

Three doctors and two nurses of Children Hospital and two doctors and a nurse of Jinnah Hospital contacted the virus. The administration added that test reports of more than 20 medical staff of Children Hospital are also due to come.

The hospital commenced conducting coronavirus tests of those who came in contact with the affected medical staff.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,306 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,843. 1,418 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,968 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 386,198, whereas, the active cases stood at 43,963.

A total of 45,999 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 334,392 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,343,702 samples have been tested thus far.

