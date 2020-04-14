Medics to be given priority in testing process at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: As 23 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nishtar Hospital, the administration has devised a new strategy to deal with the situation, giving priority to doctors and other health staff during testing process, ARY NEWS reported.

During a meeting at the hospital, it was decided that doctors and health officials showing the virus symptoms will be among the top priority to undergo tests at the hospital.

In second top priority would be the doctors and staffers treating patients at ICG. Thirdly, health workers who have come in contact with the patients suffering from coronavirus while health workers who had a temperature above 100 F will fall in the fourth top priority category.

“The priority was made keeping in view the availability of the testing kits at the hospital,” the administration said adding that any patient brought into the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) would undergo the test.

It was also decided to carry out disinfection at two halls in the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that six more doctors working in Nishtar Hospital on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of infected doctors to 23.

Read More: Doctors, paramedics becoming victims of coronavirus pandemic

According to the administration of the Nishtar Hospital, the infected doctors have been shifted to the isolation ward after testing positive for the deadly virus.

The total number of the infected doctors at the hospital has now soared to 23, said the hospital’s administration.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that infected doctors were not treating coronavirus patients as there is no coronavirus ward in the hospital and one of the doctors, who contracted the virus from his father, infected other doctors.

Comments

comments