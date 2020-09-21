COVID-19 TV drama faces online backlash

A Chinese primetime TV drama about the coronavirus pandemic has been slammed by some social media users, who accused it of sexism for downplaying the role of women in battling the deadly outbreak at ground-zero.

China has largely brought the virus under control since it first emerged late last year.

But the new show, “Heroes in Harm’s Way” — first aired by state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday — has triggered a fierce online backlash for its depiction of women in the virus battle.

China's 1st TV drama about its COVID-19 battle premieres on CCTV China's first drama series depicting the country's battle against the COVID-19 outbreak aired on public broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday. For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-09-17/China-s-1st-TV-drama-about-its-COVID-19-battle-premieres-on-CCTV-TQJo1yfuqQ/index.html Geplaatst door CGTN op Donderdag 17 september 2020

One controversial scene set in the virus ground-zero city of Wuhan showed female bus drivers being reluctant to volunteer for a delivery team due to family commitments — while their male colleagues did not hesitate.

Users on the Twitter-like platform Weibo re-posted state media news reports praising real-life female bus drivers and volunteers and argued women had been vital in transporting supplies and medical staff around the locked-down city.

“Women have made such a huge contribution to (fight) the epidemic… The pandemic is still not over, but they rushed to smear (women),” read one comment with over 15,000 likes.

“This TV series really ignores female bus drivers’ contributions to fighting the epidemic. The implicit gender discrimination in these kinds of film and TV works should be redressed,” wrote another user.

The Weibo hashtag “Boycott ‘Heroes in Harm’s Way'” was removed from social media over the weekend, but another hashtag consisting of the programme’s title had been viewed over 2.2 billion times by Monday afternoon.

In reality, the majority of frontline medical workers during the outbreak in Wuhan were women, according to official data and media reports.

Over 90 percent of the 28,600 nurses dispatched to Hubei province — of which Wuhan is the capital — were women, a health ministry official said in April.

And in March, a People’s Daily report said that of the more than 40,000 medical workers deployed to Hubei, two-thirds were women.

