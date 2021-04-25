Why did you cough at me?: violent brawl erupts in Mardan, 3 injured

MARDAN: At least three people were injured as a result of a violent fight after an argument over coughing in Mardan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident reportedly occurred in the Sultan Mehmood area of Katlanag tehsil of the Mardan district on Sunday.

The argument started when a man coughed on another man in Mardan. The coughing dispute turned into a physical confrontation, injuring three people.

Read More: COVID-19: Complete lockdown to be imposed in Mardan

Upon being informed, the police reached the site and handled the situation.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government today decided to impose a week-long complete lockdown in Mardan after witnessing the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases above 40 per cent.

The KP government spokesperson Kamran Bangash announced that a seven-day complete lockdown will be imposed in Mardan from Monday (tomorrow). He added that the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed 40 per cent mark in Mardan.

He detailed that pharmacies and shops of essential commodities will remain open. Bangash appealed to citizens to strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A day after Pakistan reported the highest number of COVID-related deaths, the pandemic claimed 118 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments