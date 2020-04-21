ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues relief operation as five more PIA flights carrying British nationals will leave for the United Kingdom today (Tuesday), ARY News reported,

Two PIA flights PK-710 and PK-785 will leave for London from Islamabad airport while another two Pakistan International Airlines flights for London and Manchester will take off from Lahore airport.

Another PIA special flight PK-791 will depart for Birmingham from Islamabad at 11:00 am today.

Moreover, a Qatar Airways flight will land at Islamabad airport at 1:00 pm to carry British nationals back to London.

According to the National flag carrier spokesperson, the PIA cargo plane has left for China to bring medical supplies in fight against coronavirus.

Anti-germs spray will be conducted in the flight before loading the luggage of the passengers on the flight, while the usage of masks has been mandatory for the passengers.

Read More: COVID-19 lockdown: PIA flight leaves for London with 300 on board

It must be noted that Pakistan International Airlines last week had announced to partially restore its flight operations for the United Kingdom (UK) in order to repatriate stranded Pakistanis.

The special flights will be operated from Islamabad and Lahore to London and Manchester to bring back 2,500 British citizens, whereas, each passenger will be charged 527 British pound.

Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Monday directed to reduce the fares.

Following a meeting with Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the PIA CEO directed the sales department to cut the airfare immediately.

He maintained that PIA will not charge extra amount from the passengers except the operational cost. On the occasion, the CEO directed to take action against those travel agents who were charging additional profit from the passengers.

Comments

comments