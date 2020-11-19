Covid-19: FO suspends document attestation services

ISLAMABAD: In light of the NCOC’s guidance in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, the foreign office has suspended document attestation services until further orders, ARY News reported.

“It has been decided that attestation of all documents by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Camp Offices, would be done through courier companies (Gerry’s, Leopards and TCS), from Monday, 23rd November 2020, until further orders,” according to a notification.

However, for attestation of power of attorney and affidavit, the applicants would need to visit the ministry or its camp offices in person.

It may be noted that Pakistan reported 2,547 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 18 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,248. 886 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 36,5927, whereas, the active cases stood at 32,005.

The positivity rate has increased up to 6.9 per cent in Pakistan. 1,535 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 36,899 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 326,674 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,055,382 samples have been tested thus far.

