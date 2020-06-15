256 more health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan, one dead

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 on Monday continued to take a toll on healthcare workers in the country as 256 more medics tested positive for the virus in past 24-hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report prepared by National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and conveyed to Ministry of National Health Services, overall 4,195 health workers have so far contracted the virus across the country.

During last 24 hours, 60 doctors, four nurses and 17 employees of health facilities tested positive for COVID-19, the report read.

It showed that 2,526 doctors were infected from the virus in Pakistan, followed by 1,664 employees of health facilities and 505 nurses.

Out of the total affected medics currently, 2291 of them are quarantined at their homes while 255 are being treated at various hospitals and most of them, 250, are said to be in stable condition.

The report read that so far 1,610 heath workers have recovered from the infection in comparison of 39 others who succumbed to the virus, including one of them who lost his life during past 24 hours.

Giving a province-wise division of fatalities, it showed that Sindh remains worst affected as 16 medics have so far lost their lives in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab reported deaths of eight and six health workers respectively from COVID-19, followed by five deaths in Balochistan.

Two health workers each succumbed to the infection in Gilgit-Baltistan and federal capital Islamabad, the report showed.

