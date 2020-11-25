COVID-19: Hyderabad to serve meals to wedding guests in food boxes

HYDERABAD: The district administration has ordered immediate implementation of the instructions of the Sindh Home Department to contain the spike of COVID-19 cases in the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned here that two big cities of Sindh, Karachi and Hyderabad, reporting increasing number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the disease.

The deputy commissioner Hyderabad in a circular to the assistant commissioners, ordered strict enforcement of the notification issued by the home department.

Local officials have been directed to act against the citizens violating the face masks condition for going out of homes.

The timing for the outdoor wedding functions in Hyderabad has also been restricted to 9:00pm with instructions that the guests should be served meal in food boxes.

All business centres and markets should be closed by 6:00 in the evening, according to the order.

The Sindh government, in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus, on Monday issued a notification announcing that all businesses and markets will be allowed to open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and weekends will be off. All businesses, except essential services, will not be allowed to operate on weekends.

The traders bodies in Karachi, however, vehemently opposed the government order and vowed to resist the enforcement of the government decision.

