Covid-19 infected health workers count in Pakistan surges to 16,531

ISLAMABAD: The number of healthcare workers, infected while battling the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, has reached to 16,531, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources at Ministry of National Health, so far 9,876 doctors, 2,357 nurses and 4,298 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 162 healthcare workers have lost their lives , the health ministry sources said.

Overall 16,068 medical workers have recovered from the virus while 289 health workers are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 12 under treatment at hospitals, the ministry’s sources said.

As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,820 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 56 died in the disease. In Punjab, 3,477 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,942 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 43 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,508 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 826 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 727 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 231 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died, according to sources.

Pakistan reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday morning showed.

According to the national dashboard, 37 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,977.

Pakistan recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 2.55 per cent as of the total 41,065 samples tested, 1,050 were declared positive. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 948,268.

