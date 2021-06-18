COVID-19 positivity ratio drops to 0.7% in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID-19 continues to decline with every passing day in Islamabad as the positivity ratio was recorded at 0.7 per cent over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the district health officer (DHO), the positivity ratio was 0.7% in the past 24 hours in Islamabad. Only 35 cases were diagnosed when 3,337 samples were taken in the said period.

The district health officer said this is the lowest ever positivity ratio in Islamabad during the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He has appealed to the citizens to continue adopting COVID-19 related health guidelines to contain the spread.

The health officials of the capital city had earlier said that 50 per cent of eligible residents of Islamabad have been partially vaccinated, which caused the decline in the positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has claimed 39 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 945,184 after 1,043 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The coronavirus positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent.

The new infections emerged when 54,647 tests were conducted during the said period.

With 1,410 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients has reached 888,505, while the total number of coronavirus tests to diagnose the pandemic is recorded at 14,026,336.

