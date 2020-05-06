COVID-19: JPMC allowed to use plasma for passive immunisation therapy   

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Wednesday allowed Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to use plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients for passive immunisation therapy, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the hospital was designated for experimental use of covid-19 convalescent plasma for passive immunisation in the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus.

A special team of the provincial health department will monitor the process at the hospital while the JPMC will have to follow the rules and regulations of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority while carrying out the therapy.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accord has been signed between JPMC and the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) for plasma therapy.

Earlier on April 30, the Sindh Health Department had permitted three hospitals in the province to use plasma of recovered patients of COVID-19 for passive immunisation therapy on an experimental basis.

Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad and National Institute of Blood Disease, Karachi had been allowed to experimentally use “Coronavirus Convalescent Plasma” for passive immunization to treat positive cases.

According to a notification issued by the health department, a team of experts will supervise the process at these hospitals.

