Covid-19: Karachi traders reject businesses closure from May 8

KARACHI: All Karachi Traders Alliance delegation on Monday met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House Karachi and expressed reservations over new Covid-19 restrictions out in place by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the Karachi-based traders have expressed reservations and demanded the Sindh Governor to increase the market hours.

The traders’ alliance also expressed displeasure over the closure of business activities from May 8 to May 16 as announced by the government on the pretext of containing the coronavirus spread.

All Karachi Traders Alliance delegation demanded NCOC to review its decision of closure of businesses from May 8. The traders also demand an extension in business hours.

In a meeting with the Sindh governor, the Karachi-based traders urged Imran Ismail to end the two-day closure of markets in a week.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on April.29 announced six-day Eid holidays in the country amid COVID surge besides also adopting a stay home, stay safe strategy.

The NCOC meeting headed by Asad Umar last week had reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and restrictions on international flights.

The NCOC announced Eid holidays in the country from 10-15 May with tourism spots, public parks, and small bazars to remain close on the occasion. The details issued by the body in a notification further said that other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays.

