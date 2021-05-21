25 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 25 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 3,900 in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the KP health department, 452 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period.

Earlier on May 20, as many as 20 more patients of COVID-19 had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 3875 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 528 more people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 128,561.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the pandemic, the KP government ahd issued new guidelines.

According to the notification issued by the KP home department, businesses had been allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm five days a week. “Saturday and Sunday will be observed as closed days for business,” read the notification.

However, pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, shops of essential commodities and vaccination centres would be exempted from the restrictions. The government had made it mandatory for people to wear masks at public places across the province.

