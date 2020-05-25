10 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the number of total persons died from the virus reached 408, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, a total of 175 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 8080.

Of the newly-recorded deaths, five belonged to Peshawar, two from Malakand and one each hailed from Swat, Bajaur and Khyber.

The spokesperson said that 2,529 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 60 new during the last 24 hours.

Earlier on May 20, overall 261 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24-hours, raising provincial virus tally to 6,815.

According to statistics shared by the provincial health ministry, six more people had fallen prey to the infection in KP province as total deaths from the infection had reach 351 in the province.

The capital city of the province, Peshawar, remained most affected as 2,604 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 209 people died from it in the city.

