10 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 10 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 500, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 476 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 11,373.

Of the newly-recorded deaths, six belonged to Peshawar, the report said and added that at least 274 people have died from the virus thus far in the city.

As many as 3,150 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 65 new during the last 24 hours.

Earlier on June 2, as many as 470 fresh cases of coronavirus had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, raising the provincial tally of overall cases to 10,897.

According to statistics shared by the provincial health department, eight deaths had been reported during the past 24 hours in the province. “Overall 490 have died from the infection in the KP province,” the health department had said.

It had further said that overall 3085 patients had recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

