20 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 20 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 561, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 542 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 1,301.

As many as 3,450 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 84 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on June 5, as many as 569 new coronavirus cases had emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total number of infections across the province to 12,459.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 20 more people had died from novel coronavirus in the province during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 541.

The daily report had further said that overall 3366 patients had recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

