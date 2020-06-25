Web Analytics
10 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 10 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 879, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 416  new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 24,303.

 

The report said that as many as 11,449 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 352 new during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Earlier on June 18, 18 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 773.

According to the  details, at least 569 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 20,182.

