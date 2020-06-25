10 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 10 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 879, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 416 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 24,303.

416 new cases confirmed (61 Int’l flights) taking total to 24,303. 10 more lives were lost (4 Peshawar, 2 Swat, 1 each in Charsadda, Mardan, Dir Upper, Shangla) taking total to 879. 352 new patients recovered taking tally to 11,449. 137,000 total tests conducted in KP. pic.twitter.com/0FwRUJpi7F — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) June 25, 2020

The report said that as many as 11,449 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 352 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on June 18, 18 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 773.

According to the details, at least 569 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 20,182.

