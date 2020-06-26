Web Analytics
11 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 11 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 890, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 640 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 24,943.

 

The daily report further said that overall 1,1804 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Earlier on June 25, at least 10 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 879.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 416  new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 24,303.

 

