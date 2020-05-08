12 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 12 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the number of total persons died from the virus reached 221, ARY News reported

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, a total of 371 new cases of coronavirus were reported today, making the total count of the infected people in the province 4,327.

He maintained that 49 more patients have recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, making overall number of healed patients 1033.

Earlier on May 5, at least nine more people had died of the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, the death toll from Covid-19 in the province had reached 194. Meanwhile, as many as 211 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in KP, taking the provincial tally to 3499.

The spokesperson had said that 875 patients had recovered from the pathogen thus far in the province.

