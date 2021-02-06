Covid-19 kills 21 more in Sindh as another 605 test positive

KARACHI: Sindh on Saturday reported 605 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 250,647 according to Chief Minister urad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday, he said that 21 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4087 that constituted 1.6 percent.

CM Murad said that 12,570 samples were tested during the past 24 hours which detected 605 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,791,344 tests have been conducted against which 250,647 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 227,148 patients have recovered, including 396 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 19,412 patients were under treatment, of them 18,781 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 616 at different hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah added that the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical, including 71 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 605 new cases, 341 have been detected from Karachi, including 152 from East, 82 South, 41 Central, 27 Korangi, 20 Malir and 19 West.

Hyderabad reported 88 cases, Umerkot 23, Badin 15, Jacobabad and Sanghar 12 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal 10 each, Mirpurkhas nine, Larkana and Thatta seven each, Nausheroferoze and Jamshoro six each, Qamber five, Ghotki, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Tando Allahyar three.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

