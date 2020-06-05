No on died from hunger, federal narrative on COVID-19 nullified: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday addressed the provincial assembly stating that if federal government had taken Sindh’s advice then the coronavirus situation of the country would’ve been vastly different.

Shah said that it is being said that the government of Sindh has done great injustices with its lockdown policy while all other provinces followed Sindh’s example when it came to lockdowns.

Shah also said that their hasn’t been a single report of someone dying from hunger in the country while people are dying daily from coronavirus.

He also said that people have been busy in rumor mongering that Sindh is reporting fake coronavirus numbers to lead the country back into a state of lockdown.

He slammed the narrative saying that 25% patients with symptoms are testing positive for coronavirus across the country.

CM Sindh said that some people are working actively to disparage the good name of Sindh government and are trying to paint a bleak picture.

He also claimed that the federal government sent sick patients from the Taftan border to Sindh while the responsibility lied squarely upon them to look after their well being.

Murad Ali Shah also said that Sindh currently holds more than 50% testing capacity for coronavirus.

The politician also said that the provincial government was subjected to undue questioning when they tried to affix pictures or labels to coronavirus related relief goods.

