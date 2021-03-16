COVID-19: KP decides closure of schools after 10 pc positive cases

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Task Force on COVID-19 has decided closure of schools in nine districts if the positivity rate crosses 10 per cent mark, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of Task Force on COVID-19 to review the overall situation of the pandemic. It has been decided to form a committee comprising members of the KP cabinet ahead of the expected closure of markets.

The committee members include Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash.

Moreover, the task force decided closure of schools in nine districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Malakand, Swat and Lower Dir. It took decision to shut academic sessions at schools if the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases rises above 10 per cent.

During a briefing, the task force members were told that the current positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 1 per cent in southern districts.

The KP task force granted conditional permission to organise Dera Jat Festival and jeep rally. According to the decision, the relevant authorities will shut all programme in case of any violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

KP CM Mahmood Khan said that the provincial authorities are taking necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus and asked the citizens to strictly follow the SOPs. He added that the nation could cope with the challenge of pandemic through exhibiting responsibility.

Earlier on Monday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had taken special measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in seven districts by reducing the market timings and banning public events.

The KP government had issued orders for the closure of markets till 8:00 pm in its capital Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshehra, Abbottabad, Swat, Swabi and Malakand. However, it has allowed some shops of essential goods including pharmacies, bakeries, grocery stores and others to remain open.

According to a notification, a complete ban was imposed on wedding halls and in-door restaurants besides giving orders to organise the wedding events in open areas with limited participation of people up to 300. The province had also banned all cultural, sports events, cinemas, shrines while public parks will be closed till 6:00 pm.

