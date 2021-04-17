KP reports new 35 Covid deaths, 958 fresh infections

PESHAWAR: At least 35 new deaths have been posted and 958 fresh infections emerged in the past 24-hour period according to the daily report released Saturday enumerating stats of Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported.

New Covid deaths in the province take the KP casualty tally to 2,867 since the first outbreak of the virus, the provincial health department confirmed.

Also, the 958 fresh infection cases reported today mean the province has so far conceded 150,438 cases in total.

On the other hand, the KP health department confirmed that 1,114 more patients posted recovery today from the virus.

With new recoveries today, the number of people to have recovered from the global pandemic 89,353.

READ: Sindh sees seven more Covid deaths, 673 new infections

Separately today from Sindh, the province has reported 673 new cases of the novel coronavirus and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh said that overall 12,022 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and 673 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed.

The total deaths reported since the first outbreak in the province stand at 4,551.

Today 330 more patients recovered in the province increasing the number of recovered patients of coronavirus in Sindh to 2,60,122.

Comments

comments