LARKANA: At least 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a Larkana neighbourhood that saw mysterious deaths of eight people of a same family during 10 days, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a district health officer (DHO), the family members and relatives of the deceased who died mysteriously have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We took 105 samples from the area and 75 people have tested negative,” the health official said adding that the virus-affectees have been directed to self-isolate themselves at their homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that two more women of a same family died on Tuesday in Larkana, raising the death toll of mysterious deaths at Khichi neighbourhood to eight.

Assistant commissioner of the area while divulging details of the deaths said that they were probing the cause of death of the women.

“One of the victim was an employee with the health ministry,” the official said adding that five women and three men of a same family have died within a span of 10 days in the neighbourhood under mysterious circumstances.

One patient from Khichi neighbourhood who suffers from COVID-19 is also on ventilator, he said adding that they have collected samples of 45 people for coronavirus test from the locality on Monday.

The issue first came to the notice of the authorities on May 10 when chairman union council (UC) 15, his wife and five others in the family were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

