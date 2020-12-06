COVID-infected man arrested for approaching NAB against PPP lawmakers

KUNRI: A man, suffering from COVID-19, was arrested on Sunday over filing an application in a corruption case against PPP lawmakers Taimur Talpur and Yousuf Talpur with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY NEWS reported.

The administration in Kunri, a tehsil of the Umerkot district in Sindh, initially sealed a shop of the man and when he asked the reasons behind it, he was arrested and booked in a case.

He was arrested from the isolation centre, where he got admitted after suffering from COVID-19.

Responding to the arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Haleem Adil Shaikh condemned the entire episode and said that the local police are being used by the politicians to fulfill their vested interests.

He demanded of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the incident and order a thorough probe into it.

A report in October this year while shedding light on NAB cases against PPP leaders read that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the accountability watchdog over corruption charges in separate cases.

According to a report, some of the cabinet members have been issued the summons in embezzlement cases while the record of income and assets of others have been summoned from concerned institutions and departments.

Several top provincial personalities have limited their activities while some of them have even switched off their phones. An inquiry is currently underway against Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over embezzlement in Roshan Sindh Programme and benami accounts cases. Former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Nisar Khuhro are also wanted by NAB in cases while provincial minister Taimur Talpur and Jam Khan Shoro are also under the NAB radar. Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Awais Shah and Sharjeel Inam Memon are currently on bail in NAB cases.

