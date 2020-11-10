COVID-19 claims life of another medic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The COVID-19 on Tuesday claimed the life of a medic, a third-year student of MBBS in Khyber Medical College, Dr Adnan Haleem, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued today, the provincial doctors association in a statement said that Dr. Adnan was on a ventilator at the Intensive Care Unit of Khyber Teaching Hospital and breathed his last today. He hailed from the Swat district of the province.

“All doctors and other medical staffers who are fighting COVID-19 at the frontline should be provided with coronavirus alliance,” the doctors’ body demanded.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan expressed grief over the sad demise of Khyber Medical College student Dr. Adnan and prayed for the highest ranks for him in the life hereafter.

“We stand alongside the doctors’ community and the family of the victim in these testing times,” he said while also lauding the services of doctors who had been tackling the pandemic at the frontline.

It is pertinent to mention here that doctors and other medics are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 and as many as 71 healthcare staff working at PIMS hospital Islamabad have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 30 days, a report on October 26 said.

54 doctors, 10 nurses and seven non-medical staff of PIMS have contracted coronavirus.

The doctors and the staff working in Cardiac centre, Dylasis centre, Urology, Surgical Healthcare workers, Emergency, Blood bank, and Medical wards are infected with the virus. The staff has been quarantined.

The majority of the doctors infected with the coronavirus are said to be undertraining.

Comments

comments