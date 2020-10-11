COVID-19: Micro lockdown imposed in several Islamabad sectors

ISLAMABAD: Local administration has clamped micro lockdown in several sectors in view of the rising cases of novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The district administration has imposed micro lockdown in sectors of the capital city on recommendation of the district health authorities.

Authorities have sealed street number 38 and street 44 to 48 in Sector G-10 (iv) after emergence of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In Sector I-8 (ii), street number 25 and 29 have been sealed, while in Sector G-9 (iv) two streets number 85 and 89 have been sealed after coronavirus cases surfaced in the area.

The district health authorities had recommended imposing a micro lockdown in these areas in view of the increasing cases of the disease.

The scores of health officials in Pakistan have expressed their concern over surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health Dr Faisal Sultan stated on Saturday that the number of COVID-19 cases have surged in the recent few weeks.

Present in the talk show Sawal Yeh Hai he , however, maintained that unlike in other countries the resurfacing of the cases has not been as worse. He said taking only the past few days into account, it is true that the cases have surged.

Pakistan on Sunday reported 12 more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from the disease to 6,570.

As per the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC), as many as 28,893 samples were tested during this period, out of which 666 detected positive.

The overall number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 318,932 with the addition of 666 new cases. There are 8,904 active Covid-19 cases as 303,458 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 483 patients are in critical condition.

Comments

comments