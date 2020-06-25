376 new COVID-19 infections detected in GB: health department

GILGIT: The health department of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has confirmed that 376 new coronavirus infections have detected which took the tally to 1,365, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Overall 11,901 samples have been collected from the suspected coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), whereas, 249 test results were due to arrive. The virus has so far claimed 23 lives in GB while the recovery rate is 11.45 per cent.

On June 9, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided more ventilators and X-ray machines to the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government in order to overcome the shortage of medical machinery and expedite the testing process after witnessing the spike in coronavirus cases.

The NDMA spokesperson had said that overall 15 ventilators including 10 for intensive care unit and 5 portable breathing machines were dispatched to GB. The medical staff will also be trained to use the ventilators by the company’s representatives, added the spokesperson.

