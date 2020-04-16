COVID-19: PAF holds cadets’ graduation parade minus parents   

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday held a graduation parade at the PAF Academy, Asghar Khan without inviting parents to witness the occasion in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking at the event, PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that guarding aerial frontiers of Pakistan and measuring up to nation’s expectations are sacred responsibilities.

“Put in your best to befittingly live up to the trust that the nation has reposed in you”, he said at the graduation ceremony of 143rd GD (P), 89th Engineering, 99th Air Defence, 23rd Admin and Special Duties,09th Navigation and 07th Logistics courses.

No guests were not invited for the ceremony to ensure precautionary measures amid coronavirus pandemic.

Highlighting the current situation, the air chief further said that the PAF has implemented all measures in line with the guidelines by government of Pakistan to preserve force readiness and ensure safety of personnel. He also assured the nation that PAF remains committed and prepared to respond, when called for.

A total of 115 Aviation Cadets graduated at the occasion. The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Best Performance in Flying Training and the coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Haider Zameer Afridi; whereas Aviation Cadet Seargent Muhammad Kamran Arif was awarded Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Best Performance in Engineering and the coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering.

Read More: PAF Wing Commander martyred as F-16 jet crashes in Islamabad

Trophy for Overall Best Performance in 99 Air Defence Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Seargent Tanvir Akbar; while Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for Best Performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Ahsan Qureshi.

The Spirit formation of PAF Academy aerobatics team Sherdils also presented fly past over the venue. Earlier, on his arrival at the Academy, the Air Chief was received by Air Vice Marshal Hamid Randhawa, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

Comments

comments