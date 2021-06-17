ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has surged to 3 per cent over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 46 more people lost their lives, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 21,874.

The country’s caseload climbed to 945,184 after 1,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The new infections emerged when 37,196 tests were conducted during the said period.

It is to be noted that COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lahore and Karachi are facing a shortage of vaccine and masses are facing hardships in getting their scheduled jabs.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan had said that 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines are still available in the country and supply would improve further after June 20.

Read more: Temporary shortage of Covid jabs at some vaccination centres, says SAPM Faisal

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Sultan had said that a shortage of vaccines had been reported at some busy vaccination centres, adding that the situation will further improve after 20th June with the availability of additional doses.

“There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies. So there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres,” he had said.

