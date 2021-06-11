ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 47 more lives and infected 1,303 people over the past 24 hours, reported ARY News on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 47 more people lost their lives. The overall death toll has surged to 21,576, while 1,303 new COVID-19 cases surfaced when 40,483 samples were tested during this period.

Statistics 11 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,483

Positive Cases: 1303

Positivity % : 3.21%

Deaths : 47 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 11, 2021

The positivity rate in the country witnessed a minor surge and was recorded at 3.21% during the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 937,434 out of which 43,618 are active. 2,841 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

1,874 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 873,543.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 343,499 cases, Sindh 343,499, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 135,383, Islamabad 82,001, Balochistan 26,084, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,675, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,682.

