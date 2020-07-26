‘Only 2,400 COVID-19 patients left in Islamabad’

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital Islamabad only has 2,400 COVID-19 patients left after smart lockdown strategy proved a success in the city, ARY NEWS reported quoting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal capital has reported over 14,000 COVID-19 cases.

The deputy commissioner said that they have witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases after imposing smart lockdown in virus hotspots.

“Only 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad in last 24 hours after 1,915 people underwent the screening process,” he said adding that they have performed 178,421 tests in the federal capital.

The DC Islamabad said that they have setup teams to ensure implementation of the SOPs devised for Eid ul Azha.

It is pertinent to mention here that smart lockdown strategy from the federal government has yielded positive results nation-wide as COVID-19 numbers have come down drastically in the country.

According to the latest figures, the country reported 1,226 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of cases to 273,112.

According to figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 35 deaths were also reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,822.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,868,180 coronavirus tests and 23,254 in the last 24 hours. 237,434 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 117,598 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,901 in Punjab, 33,220 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,578 in Balochistan, 14,821 in Islamabad 1,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,023 in Azad Kashmir.

