Nearly half of COVID-19 patients recover in Sindh

KARACHI: Overall 2,287 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Sindh province during past 24 hours after 11,197 tests were performed during the said period, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

While divulging details of daily coronavirus tally, the chief minister said that the virus claimed 15 more lives in the province during past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 831.

“As many as 53,805 cases of the COVID-19 have been reported in the province so far after the provincial health authorities performed 298,332 tests,” he said.

“We have 27,368 active patients of the virus in the province as nearly half of them, that is 25,606 have so far recovered from it,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that 1219 patients have recovered from COVID-19 during past 24-hours.

He said that Karachi, which remains most affected from the pandemic, has reported 1499 cases today.

Meanwhile, as many as 90 more inmates have recovered from COVID-19 in Central Jail Karachi on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 274 so far, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the central prison’s Superintendent Hasan Sahito, overall 894 inmates and 11 members of the jail staff tested positive for the virus at one of biggest jail facilities in the city.

“We are performing tests on other inmates also to trace and isolate the patients to avoid any further spread of the infection,” the superintendent said.

