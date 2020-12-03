COVID-19: PM Imran directs to ensure implementation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures across the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to his Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan said that provision of quality heath facilities to masses was the top priority of the government.

Briefing the prime minister, Dr Faisal Sultan said that public gatherings were the main cause of the spread of COVID-19. He also apprised the prime minister about the smart lockdown policy and current situation of the pandemic in the country.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid was also present in the meeting. She briefed the prime minister about the precautionary measures taken by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Earlier on December 3, the highest positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases in the current season 8.16 percent had been recorded in Pakistan on Thursday as the country continued to reel under the impact of the pandemic.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had considered over the COVID-19 situation and implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the country.

