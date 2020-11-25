‘COVID-19 positive’ lawyer appears before Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic situation, a COVID-19 positive lawyer on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

As per details, Barrister Dr Adnan Khan who was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few days ago appeared before CJP Justice Gulzar for the hearing of the case.

“Though I have been tested positive for COVID-19, but appearing before the court”, he was quoted as saying before the CJP.

The revelation from the lawyer created panic in the courtroom. CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked the lawyer why he has appeared before the court and risking other lives.

To this, he stated that he forwarded the plea to adjourn the case hearing for some time three days earlier, after contracting COVID-19 infection, but the case was dismissed and today it was an important hearing of the HEC lecturers, that’s why he has appeared before the court, Barrister Adnan added.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the lawyer to give his arguments in written and leave the courtroom immediately.

Later, the lawyer left the courtroom on the orders of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

