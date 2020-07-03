ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday only 113 cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Islamabad yesterday as compared to more than 700 infections reported in mid-June.

The minister, who also heads the National Control and Operation Centre (NCOC), said in a tweet: “Positivity down to 5% yesterday and in single digits for last few days consistently.”

He lauded the civil administration, police and the health department for doing “very good” work. He also appreciated the role of citizens of Islamabad to help the authorities stem the virus spread by following the government-prescribed guidelines.

78 more people lost their lives in the country in the past 24 hours due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 4,551.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,087 new infections were detected after 22,941 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 221,896.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 103,722 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 113,623 patients have recuperated from the disease.

