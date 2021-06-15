COVID-19 positivity ratio in Islamabad drops below one pct

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital city recorded the lowest COVID-19 positivity ratio with less than one percent cases over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the district health officer (DHO), the positivity ratio was lesser than one per cent in the past 24 hours in Islamabad. Only 31 cases were diagnosed when 3,463 samples were taken in the said period.

The health officials of the capital city had earlier said that 50 per cent of eligible residents of Islamabad have been partially vaccinated, which caused decline in the positivity rate.

“Over 15,000 people are being vaccinated daily and hopefully the target of 70 to 80 percent vaccination would be achieved in July,” the health officials said.

The COVID-19 has claimed 59 more lives taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 21,782 on Tuesday, while less than 1,000 people tested positive, the lowest in the third wave of the pandemic.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 943,027 after 838 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The new infections diagnosed when 35,039 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 2.39 per cent, the NCOC said.

