COVID-19: PPP leadership directs Sindh ministers to improve performance

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has directed provincial ministers in the Sindh government to improve their performance, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial body condemned the toppling of an elected government of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on 05 July 1977.

After the condemnation, the meeting discussed the COVID-19 issue with the chief minister saying that the coronavirus is spreading in other parts of the province after Karachi and directed the ministers to create awareness among masses for tackling the pandemic.

He said that directives should be issued to the clerics and religious scholars to create awareness for the infection in their sermons.

The meeting also expressed its concern over long-hours of load shedding in the province. The chief minister said that K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO have created problems for the masses in the scorching heat.

The meeting demanded of the federal government to immediately end load shedding at the time of the pandemic and in the sweltering heat.

The local bodies’ minister apprised the meeting over monsoon arrangements made by the provincial authorities. The chief minister directed the local bodies’ departments, KWSB, WASA, and district administration to remain active on the ground to avoid stagnant water on roads.

It is pertinent to mention here that Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz on Sunday said that rainfall is expected to continue for three days in Karachi.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that light rain and gusty winds are expected in the city on Sunday, while a major spell of rainfall will be witnessed from Monday evening or midnight.

“The weather system of July 07 will continue on July 08,” the met office said adding that the city received 87 percent more rainfall in the previous year.

