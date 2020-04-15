LAHORE: Punjab government on Wednesday planned to give exemption to power consumers in the province on their utility bills of upto Rs 3000 due to COVID-19 lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial authorities have directed to collect data of electricity distribution companies including Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to provide relief to the consumers due to coronavirus pandemic.

It is decided to provide relief on all utility bills charged between Rs 1500 to Rs 3000.

The government is also mulling over suggestion to setup Ramazan Bazars along with targeted subsidy given to masses during the holy month.

The notification issued from the provincial government said that instead of setting up bazars, the government would designate some commodity shops from where the relief could be availed during the holy month.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the province soon will be able to hold 10,000 COVID-19 tests on daily basis.

He was chairing a meeting of the elected representatives from Rawalpindi. CM Usman Buzdar said, over 43,000 tests have so far been conducted in the province.

The CM said that the steps taken by the government to combat coronavirus are giving fruitful outcomes. The commission will be authorized for ease in the lockdown at local level, he stated.

He said field hospitals to deal coronavirus patients have been established in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and other cities of the province.

Usman Buzdar further told that strategy is being formulated to provide relief to the general masses in Ramazan.

He said several industries have been allowed to operate after thorough review of COVID-19 cases and advised masses not to take undue advantage of ease in the lockdown.

