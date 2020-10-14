COVID-19: Punjab issues SOPs for public rallies

LAHORE: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for public rallies and other gatherings in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab health department, the district administration has been directed to allow permission of public rallies, cultural festivals exhibitions seminars, political movements, rallies and public processions after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the particular area.

SOPs for rallies and other gatherings:

No such public gathering should be allowed in the district if the Covid-19 positivity rate is above 5 percent.

Venue should be selected on the basis of space required i.e. 6/feet person.

Indoor venue should be well lit and ventilated

Venue for very high to medium risk gathering should be communicated to the district government

Senior citizens, children and persons with chronic ailments should be discouraged to participate in the gathering

Person with symptoms like flu, fever, cough etc. should not be allowed to enter the rally.

Ensure provision of hand hygiene facilities

Participants shall avoid hand shaking, hugging, touching eyes, face.

Use of face mask shall be mandatory for all participants

Ensure mask is properly worn by participants

All entrants should be scanned with thermal scanner to note body temperature and other Covid-19 symptoms

Covid-19 SOPs precautions banners should be displayed at gathering venue

According to a notification, district administration and district health authority has been directed to closely monitor the implementation of SOPs.

READ: NCOC recommends banning public gatherings

Read complete SOPs here: SOPs for public gatherings

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) yesterday to formulate a strategy amid rising COVID-19 cases rolled out its guidelines on public gatherings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement is all hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Comments

comments