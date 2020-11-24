Covid-19: Punjab University issues notification on exams

LAHORE: In light of the instructions issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the Punjab University has postponed its annual written examinations, ARY News reported.

“In light of the current situation of Covid-19 and conversion of all higher education institutions on online mode by Government of Pakistan all written examinations have been postponed,” reads the notification.

Exams for BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020 have been deferred, according to a notification.

Examination of Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I & II, BA/B.Sc. Part-I & II and MA/M.Sc Part-I (POSTPONED)https://t.co/YfvqGkNOJn pic.twitter.com/mpT3OFSWCG — University of the Punjab (@pu_lhr_official) November 24, 2020

Furthermore, the examinations of MA/MSc Part 1, scheduled to begin from Nov 26, have also been postponed, till further orders.

On Nov 23, the federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It has decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will be started from December 25 to January 10. Children will continue their academic activities from their homes as all academic sessions will be continued using the online medium.”

