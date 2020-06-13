COVID-19: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad shifted to hospital

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has been admitted to a hospitals as he suffers from COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The family sources have, however, denied that the Awami Muslim League (AML) leader was shifted to a hospital over any complications due to COVID-19.

“He is in a stable condition and is only shifted to a hospital in wake of precautionary measures,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad tested positive for coronavirus on June 08. A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways said the federal minister went into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for the infection.

There are no signs of coronavirus yet in the minister, but he has quarantined himself for 14 days on the advise of doctors, said the PR spokesman.

It is pertinent to mention here that several top politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country as virus tally is moving towards its peak.

Some of the prominent politicians who have contracted COVID-19 included two former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gilani, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal and several others.

Many members of the Parliament and members of the provincial assemblies have also contracted the virus as they attend or plan to join budget sessions in the respective assemblies.

