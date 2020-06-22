ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 recovery rate inched up to 49.6 per cent from 49 per cent because of the provincial government’s timely steps against the contagion, the Sindh government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

In a report on the coronavirus situation in the province submitted to the apex court in compliance with its directives in the suo motu case related to the Covid-19 crisis, the provincial government stated the fatality rate in the province is 1.5 per cent.

It said the number of infections jumped from 32,910 to 59,983 in just two weeks. A total of 329,443 tests were conducted as of June 7.

There are 11,680 beds available in isolation centres and 332 beds in intensive care units (ICU). 11,486 tests are being conducted on a daily basis with smart lockdowns being enforced in the areas affected by the virus.

The Sindh government stated that sanitary workers are being provided with personal protective equipment (PEE) and their salaries will be disbursed to them in a week. Funds are also being set aside for provision of protective clothing to sanitary workers, it added.

